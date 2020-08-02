Wells Fargo & Co Raises Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $215.00

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PYPL. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a hold rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Paypal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.13.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.56 on Thursday, hitting $196.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,865,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,571,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Paypal has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $198.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.13 and its 200 day moving average is $133.02. The firm has a market cap of $230.18 billion, a PE ratio of 89.94, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Paypal will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 54.3% during the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Paypal by 446.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Paypal during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paypal during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

