Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,730 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $12,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $8,716,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 278,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.65, for a total transaction of $50,010,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.36, for a total transaction of $1,375,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 494,860 shares of company stock worth $89,843,645. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Workday from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Workday from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.29.

Shares of WDAY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.92. 1,334,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,973. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.58. Workday Inc has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $208.69.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.