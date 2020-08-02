Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) to Post $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) to post earnings per share of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.13. Sanofi reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sanofi.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 81,250 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 13.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 18,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after buying an additional 41,597 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 41.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at $1,202,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 403.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 55,548 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.45. 2,802,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.67. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

