Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.72 Million

Analysts forecast that Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) will announce $30.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kaleyra’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.87 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.
On average, analysts expect that Kaleyra will report full-year sales of $144.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.63 million to $146.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $190.27 million, with estimates ranging from $182.29 million to $198.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kaleyra.
Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $33.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.07 million.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,110,000. 24.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:KLR traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $4.47. 273,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,337. Kaleyra has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.39 million, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of -0.06.
Kaleyra Company Profile
Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.
