Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.72 Million

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2020

Analysts forecast that Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) will announce $30.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kaleyra’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.87 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Kaleyra will report full-year sales of $144.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.63 million to $146.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $190.27 million, with estimates ranging from $182.29 million to $198.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kaleyra.

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $33.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.07 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Kaleyra from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kaleyra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,110,000. 24.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KLR traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $4.47. 273,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,337. Kaleyra has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.39 million, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of -0.06.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaleyra (KLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit