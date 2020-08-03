-$0.35 EPS Expected for AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to announce earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). AtriCure reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.74). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.07 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on AtriCure from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.90.

In other AtriCure news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,800,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,453,400. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,156 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

ATRC traded up $1.06 on Monday, reaching $41.87. 13,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,929. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -32.45 and a beta of 0.74. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 6.81.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AtriCure (ATRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.