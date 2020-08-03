4,248 Shares in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Acquired by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 174.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the second quarter worth $233,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVOO traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,150. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.99. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $79.50 and a 12-month high of $142.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.