46,696 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2020

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $761,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $57.51. 8,787,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,294,335. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.62. The company has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

Comments


