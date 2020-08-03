Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Family Capital Trust Co

Family Capital Trust Co reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,985 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.9% of Family Capital Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,110,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,846,010,000 after purchasing an additional 528,871 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,401,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454,341 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,407,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,001,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,868,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.09 billion, a PE ratio of 58.21, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.45. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $102.89.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,724 shares of company stock worth $10,377,028. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

