AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.96. 292,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,448,542. The firm has a market cap of $142.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.25 and its 200 day moving average is $88.40. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 179.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.