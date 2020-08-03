Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Lifted by Provident Trust Co.

Provident Trust Co. increased its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,391,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 9.4% of Provident Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Provident Trust Co. owned 0.22% of Accenture worth $298,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Accenture by 47.9% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 2.5% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $22,597,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $227.89. 53,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,312. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $225.74. The stock has a market cap of $145.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $238,668.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $530,887.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,551.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.44.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.