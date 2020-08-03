Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Acquires 10,000 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 1.6% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 403.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 73.2% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 79.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.55.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.33. 3,699,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,300,737. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.73 and a 200 day moving average of $99.84. The firm has a market cap of $130.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

