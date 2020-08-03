Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Buys 6,841 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,527 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.4% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 581.4% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 640.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,141,624. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

WMT traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $129.30. 4,988,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,200,616. The stock has a market cap of $366.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.31. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $134.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

