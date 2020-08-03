Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.2% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 276.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.13.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.81. 11,165,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,470,141. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $125.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $158.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.49.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

