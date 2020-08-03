Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Has $21.43 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,413,294,000 after buying an additional 1,995,223 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,909,000 after buying an additional 3,565,654 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,457,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,289,000 after buying an additional 1,168,965 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after buying an additional 5,695,438 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,617,000 after buying an additional 354,830 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $330.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,832,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,798,190. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $315.26 and its 200 day moving average is $302.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

