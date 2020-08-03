Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Has $25.12 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,977 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $301.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,766,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,856,155. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.71 and its 200 day moving average is $276.82. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

