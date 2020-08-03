Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 342.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $40,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,818,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,661. The company has a market capitalization of $189.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

