Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Sells 120,000 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 6.1% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $20,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,817,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,865,000 after buying an additional 1,020,091 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Managed Account Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 77,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 37,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period.

SCHX stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.01. 1,000,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,769. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day moving average is $72.03. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $81.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

