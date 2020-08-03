Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.5% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 63.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 32.5% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.50. 7,135,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,613,967. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.29. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $98.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

