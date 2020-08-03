Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Gerald D. Cagle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $76,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,550 shares in the company, valued at $252,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AERI. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period.

AERI traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $11.86. The company had a trading volume of 58,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,832. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.04.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.08). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 252.92% and a negative return on equity of 95.74%. The company had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.