Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the June 30th total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.57. The stock had a trading volume of 14,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,899. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $471.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

AMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $71,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,069 shares in the company, valued at $723,256.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.26 per share, for a total transaction of $592,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 137,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,146.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

