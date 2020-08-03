Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Short Interest Update

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 510,400 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the June 30th total of 578,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 254,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

AIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Albany International to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,293,000 after purchasing an additional 62,062 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Albany International by 22.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 924,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,760,000 after purchasing an additional 168,491 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Albany International by 24.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 915,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,350,000 after purchasing an additional 177,895 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Albany International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 856,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after purchasing an additional 24,939 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Albany International by 39.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 576,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,282,000 after purchasing an additional 162,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,307. Albany International has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $92.04. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $225.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.28 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 11.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

