Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MDRX. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.07.

Shares of MDRX stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.28. The company had a trading volume of 108,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,439. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.16. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 30,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,376.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,468,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,498,000 after acquiring an additional 277,072 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,329,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,521,000 after purchasing an additional 29,579 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,511,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,759,000 after purchasing an additional 45,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,915,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,522,000 after purchasing an additional 80,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,057,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 371,831 shares during the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

