Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s 4th Largest Position

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.4% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $300,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 22.8% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 169,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $240,091,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,671.00.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 212 shares of company stock valued at $303,047. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $8.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,474.28. The company had a trading volume of 112,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,257. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,474.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1,377.20. The company has a market cap of $1,006.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.07 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.