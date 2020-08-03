Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Provident Trust Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Provident Trust Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 8.0% of Provident Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Provident Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $254,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,671.00.

Alphabet stock traded down $10.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,472.87. 87,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,257. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1,002.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,586.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,474.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,377.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212 shares of company stock valued at $303,047. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

