Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 309 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Paypal by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Paypal during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in Paypal by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Paypal during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. BofA Securities raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.59.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Paypal stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $197.17. The stock had a trading volume of 325,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,114,435. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.02. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $198.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $231.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.39, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

