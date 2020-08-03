Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 49,937 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,937 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Altium Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $47,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.1% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 366,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 127,087 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 986,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,901,000 after purchasing an additional 205,759 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 58.2% during the second quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 325,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 119,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,530,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,381,000 after purchasing an additional 36,520 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.48. The company had a trading volume of 352,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,621,893. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.40.

