Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 592 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in American Tower by 168.3% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,485.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $1,533,190.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,755 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $4.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $256.86. The stock had a trading volume of 82,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,889. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The company has a market capitalization of $114.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.08.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.54.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

