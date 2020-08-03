Altium Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 253.7% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 74.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 178 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,684,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,823 shares of company stock valued at $41,187,284 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. ValuEngine downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.46.

UNH stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $302.92. The company had a trading volume of 81,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,689. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $315.84. The company has a market capitalization of $287.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

