Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,851 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in Adobe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,814 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total transaction of $5,599,780.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.10, for a total transaction of $4,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,316 shares of company stock worth $31,271,310 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $449.22. The company had a trading volume of 81,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,311. The company’s fifty day moving average is $434.17 and its 200-day moving average is $370.59. The company has a market cap of $215.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $470.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

