Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $928,000 Stock Holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) by 69.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.06. The stock had a trading volume of 10,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,668. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $29.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.48. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

