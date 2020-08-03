Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $978,000 Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 176.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,957 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,790 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BP. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BP by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $694,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,056 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BP by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BP by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 47,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 9,074 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in BP by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,485,701. BP plc has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $40.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01. The company has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 0.77.

BP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of BP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

