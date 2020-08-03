Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,241 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,709 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 6.4% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 65.3% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 23.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Visa by 5.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $82,917,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $191.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,811,515. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.14. The company has a market capitalization of $370.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Visa’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,469,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,754 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Guggenheim downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.48.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

