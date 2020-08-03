Altium Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,267 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 15,905 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,081 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.67. 127,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,868,680. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $177.70 billion, a PE ratio of 58.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $102.89.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,852,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,724 shares of company stock valued at $10,377,028. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Argus upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Cfra increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

