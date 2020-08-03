AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMADY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.72. 52,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,596. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.94. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

