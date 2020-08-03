American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Short Interest Down 15.2% in July

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the June 30th total of 3,880,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total value of $360,186.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total value of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,220 shares of company stock worth $3,317,755. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,255,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,953 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,985,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,174,240,000 after buying an additional 953,901 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 36.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,461,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,686,000 after buying an additional 921,155 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 10.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,617,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,516,000 after buying an additional 426,382 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 198.8% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 619,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,898,000 after buying an additional 412,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $3.67 on Monday, hitting $257.72. The company had a trading volume of 50,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,889. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. American Tower has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.39 and a 200 day moving average of $244.08. The company has a market cap of $114.27 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.54.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

