Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2020

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the June 30th total of 6,030,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $818,457 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $834,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,922 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 298.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,741,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,673,000 after buying an additional 1,304,921 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $38,885,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,642,000 after buying an additional 933,191 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 309.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,148,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,885,000 after buying an additional 868,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $247.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,673. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amgen will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.15.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

