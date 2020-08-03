Analysts Set PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) PT at $88.07

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.46.

PKI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $519,139.44. Also, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $756,030.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,090 shares of company stock worth $4,834,974. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Palmer Knight Co boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 57,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKI traded up $2.86 on Wednesday, reaching $121.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,205. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $121.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.67 and a 200-day moving average of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.87. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $811.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.