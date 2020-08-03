Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ACA. Oppenheimer started coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Arcosa from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcosa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

NYSE ACA traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.44. 9,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,760. Arcosa has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $47.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.29.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Arcosa will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $199,493.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,823.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 10,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $376,401.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,231.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth about $4,006,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 32,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

