Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $350,325,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $110,701,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $123,772,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $90,455,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,771,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,157,000 after acquiring an additional 484,589 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $194.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.25.

Shares of TEAM stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.37. 90,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,093. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.83 and its 200-day moving average is $158.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.97. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $198.41.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $430.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.86 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

