AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 186.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,473,916. The firm has a market cap of $212.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average is $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Cfra lowered their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.02.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

