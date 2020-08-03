Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the June 30th total of 5,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE AVLR traded up $4.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.50. 28,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,296. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.44. Avalara has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $144.20.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Ingram sold 103,509 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $10,041,408.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,564.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Chelsea R. Stoner sold 5,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $491,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,996,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 346,591 shares of company stock worth $36,577,958 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,393,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,988,000 after buying an additional 986,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,340,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,193,000 after acquiring an additional 44,211 shares during the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 3.9% during the first quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,156,000 after acquiring an additional 51,315 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Avalara by 63.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 992,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,067,000 after acquiring an additional 384,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Avalara by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 967,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,143,000 after acquiring an additional 97,951 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Avalara from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.46.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.