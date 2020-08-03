Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCPC. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Balchem from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub cut Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Balchem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Balchem in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 888,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,297,000 after purchasing an additional 41,890 shares during the period. Voit & Company LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Balchem by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Balchem by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 4,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Balchem by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCPC traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.71. 9,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,515. Balchem has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $113.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.19 and a 200 day moving average of $97.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.35 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

