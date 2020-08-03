Ballentine Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 14,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.9% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.12.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $185.94. 38,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.