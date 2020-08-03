Ballentine Partners LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,804 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.32. 1,261,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,582,716. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.35. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $75.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

