Ballentine Partners LLC Has $25.51 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109,405 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ballentine Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $25,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

EFA stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,250,414. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.68. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

