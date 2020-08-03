Ballentine Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,874 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $20,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,349,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $973,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,516 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916,236 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,969,000 after purchasing an additional 58,471 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,741,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,470,000 after purchasing an additional 86,437 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.06. The company had a trading volume of 145,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,816. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.31.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

