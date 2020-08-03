Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 13,144 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,144 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 540.9% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 93,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 78,816 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 27.0% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.3% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 206,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 45,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $38.34. 695,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,460,186. The company has a market capitalization of $212.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.95.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.