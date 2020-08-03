Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 37,422 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,422 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.29. The company had a trading volume of 65,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,004. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.68. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

