Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 641 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2020

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,548 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,754. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Visa from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.48.

Visa stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $190.60. The stock had a trading volume of 581,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,811,515. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $370.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.14.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

