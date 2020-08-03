Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 9,093 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,498 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,093 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 222,012 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $505,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 30,636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 812,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,926,000 after purchasing an additional 39,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 303,054 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 29,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.01. The stock had a trading volume of 747,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,670,306. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $56.89. The stock has a market cap of $199.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays cut Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.